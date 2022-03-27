Saudi Arabian Qualifying “Confirms our Bahrain Result was Not a Fluke” – Alfa Romeo

Frédéric Vasseur, team principal for Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN believes that the second consecutive Qualifying 3 entry for Valtteri Bottas and an impressive thirteenth place for Zhou Guanyu confirms that the good performance in Bahrain last weekend was not a one-off exception.

“First and foremost, the important news from the evening are about Mick Schumacher being ok after a very big accident. Full credit to the FIA for making these the safest cars in F1 history,” states the Alfa Romeo boss.

“As for us, we delivered a good performance that confirms our Bahrain result was not a fluke: both Valtteri and Zhou did well and we can see progress already compared to last week, which means we can expect to be in the fight to bring home points with both cars tomorrow,” Vasseur continued.

“It’s going to be a long race and we’ve seen tonight that this track doesn’t forgive any mistake: there are a lot of challenges, but also a lot of potential opportunities to take and it will be up to us to bring home a good result.”

The 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a hectic race, with multiple red flags and retirements. In order to get both cars in the points tomorrow, both Bottas and Zhou will have to avoid trouble at one of the toughest street circuits on the Formula 1 calendar.