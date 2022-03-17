Formula 1

Scuderia Ferrari Renew Partnership with Yacht Brand Riva

Credit: Scuderia Ferrari Press Office

Yacht brand Riva have renewed their partnership with Scuderia Ferrari ahead of the 2022 season opener, the brand will continue to be an official sponsor of the famous Formula 1 team, which is entering its seventy-third year in the sport.

Riva’s logo will appear not only on the F1-75, Ferrari’s car for the season, but also on the helmets of drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr.

Ferretti Group CEO Alberto Galassi. is extremely pleased that Riva are continuing their partnership with Ferrari.

“Riva and Ferrari have a lot in common, from their legendary history and planetary success to leadership responsibility in their respective industries. You don’t say: ‘I have a boat, or I have a car,’ but ‘I have a Riva, I have a Ferrari’. Formula 1 also combines competitive spirit, innovative research and peerless appeal, the same world navigated by our boats and owners. It therefore gives us immense pleasure to associate our brand with the names of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr., two highly talented drivers who are perfectly aligned with our values.”

