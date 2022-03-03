Seb Morris set for championship bid in Porsche Carrera Cup GB with Team Parker Racing

Seb Morris will return to the TOCA package this year with the announcement that he is joining Team Parker Racing to take part in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB.

Long-term BTCC fans will be familiar with his name after he took the 2011 Ginetta Junior championship title before pursuing a single seater route, racing in national and European series. In 2006, following a season in the Formula 1 support series GP3, Morris returned to sports car racing and joined Team Parker Racing in the British GT Championship.

In his first year alongside Rick Parfitt Jr, the duo collected third-place in the championship along with a prize drive at the Rolex 24 at Daytona from the Sunoco Whelen Challenge. 2017 saw championship glory in British GT with the team before moving to GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup with Derek Pierce, collecting two podium finishes in 2018 and 2019.

Since then Morris was part of the Bentley Motorsport works team racing at the 24 Hours of Spa, Bathurst 12 Hours, and Kyalami 9 Hours before the manufacturer withdrew from GT racing last season. Morris moved to Leipert Motorsport for the 24H Series and Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe, as well as the World Finals, where he claimed a sixth-place finish.

Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

The 26-year-old will join Team Parker Racing for the Porsche Carrera Cup GB and will become a Pro class title favourite, drawing on his prior sports car experience and knowledge of the circuits on the TOCA package from previous years.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining the Porsche Carrera Cup GB,” said Morris. “It’s going to be a big change for me going back into a one-make championship for the first time since GP3 back in 2015, but it’s going to be nice to not have the usual challenges of BoP [Balance of Performace] as everyone is in the same car. I’m confident my own abilities, so a one-make championship appealed to me. The last time I did one on home soil was Ginetta and I did all right there!

“I was looking at all the figures of the TOCA package and I thought “why don’t I go and do Porsche?” I got speaking to Stuart and he managed to wrangle another car from Porsche for me, plus it is fantastic to return to the team.

“I’ll be going full steam ahead this season. I had a couple of races last year, but it’s imperative that I have a good year and that I’m in the car regularly, which some of the GT drives I was offered couldn’t guarantee. I’ll be going for nothing less than the championship title, so it should be an interesting year and I can’t wait to start testing.”

