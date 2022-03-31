Sebastian Vettel confirmed to race at Australian Grand Prix

Four-time Formula 1 world champion, Sebastian Vettel is now fit to race in the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season, having missed the first two races of the due to a positive COVID-19 test. Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team called upon Nico Hulkenberg to fill in for the German while he was recovering, though the British-racing green team have been unable to score points in the opening rounds.

In a statement by Aston Martin, the #5 driver has tested negative for COVID-19, and will be able to compete in the upcoming Australian Grand Prix weekend from 8-10 April 2022.

In the statement, the British team claims they are “pleased” with the return of Sebastian Vettel:

“TEAM UPDATE: We are pleased to confirm that Sebastian Vettel is now fit to race and will therefore line up alongside [Lance Stroll] in Melbourne to kick off his 2022 [Formula 1] season at the [Australian Grand Prix].”

Sebastian Vettel will be hoping to make up for lost time in the upcoming weekend, as well as score Aston Martin’s first points of the season.