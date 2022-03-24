Sir Chris Hoy to Compete at Knockhill McRae Rally Challenge

The six-time olympic cyclist champion Sir Chris Hoy will be making his rally debut at the Knockhill McRae Rally Challenge on 2/3 July at the Knockhill Race Circuit in Scotland.

Hoy who is the first star driver to be announced for the second year running of the McRae Rally Challenge supported by Beatson’s Building Supplies, which is a two-day single venue rally event.

The event was created to celebrate the former FIA World Rally Champion Colin McRae’s title win back in 1995 as well as the successes of the McRae family in the rally world.

Hoy has previously competed in rallycross in Britain and a wild-card entry in the FIA World Rallycross Championship in 2019 at Barcelona, Spain.

Sir Chris Hoy at the 2019 World RX of Catalunya – Credit: IMG / World RX

Beside the mixed surface racing, Hoy have also done some sportscar racing and he participated in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2016 and claiming a 2nd place finish at the 24 Hours of Silverstone in 2015 driving for the British Team LNT outfit.

“I can’t wait, I’m so excited to be taking part in this special event; being friends with the McRae family makes this opportunity all the more exciting for me.” Hoy said.

“We cannot wait to see Sir Chris back at Knockhill taking part in the McRae Rally Challenge. He is the first of a whole host of rally legends that are coming to the event as we release more names over the next few weeks. Everyone at Knockhill is really look forward to seeing him, and all the other stars here at the start of July.” Stuart Gray, Knockhill Director of Events, added.