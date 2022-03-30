Formula 1

“Spirits Are High” at Haas After Another Points Scoring Finish in Saudi Arabia

Image: Andy Hone / LAT Images.

Haas F1 Team principal, Guenther Steiner, has said that team morale is high at the moment, following a second consecutive points finish for the American racing team. With Kevin Magnussen finishing in ninth place at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Steiner says that Haas “cannot wait” for the first grand prix at Melbourne in three years, where they are hoping to get both cars into the points.

“It was a good day again and we got some points. Obviously, we planned to have more but we’re happy with what we got and as long as we keep scoring, we’re happy,” the boss explained.

“We started on a different strategy – on the hard tire – to most of the other teams and unfortunately the safety car came out at the wrong moment. Nevertheless, Kevin and the team fought back to get into the points which was fantastic to see again.”

“Spirits are high here and we cannot wait to get to Melbourne to hopefully score some more points with both cars.”

Haas have certainly taken the world by surprise with their competitiveness in the 2022 season – especially after the miserable 2021 season the team experienced. The black, white and red-themed racing team are in a very strong position, and look to be fighting for the ‘best of the rest’ position at the end of the season.

Image: Andy Hone / LAT Images.
