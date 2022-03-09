FIA WEC

Team Penske unveil LMP2 car ahead of FIA WEC debut

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Team Penske

Team Penske have announced that Penske Logistics will be the primary sponsor of their new LMP2 car for the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship season, which gets underway next week with the 1000 Miles of Sebring at Sebring International Raceway.

Porsche works drivers Dane Cameron and Felipe Nasr will join Emmanuel Collard in the #5 ORECA 07-Gibson LMP2 car which will feature the familiar bright yellow and blue of Penske Logistics that have been seen across NASCAR and IndyCar in the past.

“As a company who helps leading global companies optimize their supply chains, we’re excited to be part of the next chapter in Team Penske’s long and successful history on the track,” said Marc Althen, President, Penske Logistics. “We wish the drivers and the team the best of luck in this highly competitive series.”

With Penske set to compete in the LMDh class in 2023, the team will use this season as a learning experience as they get acclimatised to the rules, tracks and racing of the WEC.

Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook
Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook

Follow Porsche Motorsport Community on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Reddit

Share
2935 posts

About author
Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK also a freelance motorsport PR officer. Outside of motorsport a lover of music, photography, NBA and NFL.
Articles
Related posts
FIA WECFormula 1Formula 2Formula 3W Series

The FIA has taken "emergency measures" in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

By
2 Mins read
No international championships can take place in Russia or Belarus, Russian and Belarusian teams are banned from competition in international championships and Russian and Belarussian drivers are banned from representing their country.
FIA WEC

GR Racing withdraws from opening round of FIA WEC

By
1 Mins read
Mike Wainwright, Ben Barker and Riccardo Pera will miss the opening round of the FIA WEC season as Wainwright focuses on safety of employees based in Ukraine and Russia.
24 Hours of Le MansFIA WEC

Tincknell Returns to WEC with Priaulx Debut

By
2 Mins read
Harry Tincknell makes his FIA World Endurance Championship return with WEC/24 Hours of Le Mans debutant Sebastian Priaulx with Dempsey-Proton Racing.