Team Penske unveil LMP2 car ahead of FIA WEC debut

Team Penske have announced that Penske Logistics will be the primary sponsor of their new LMP2 car for the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship season, which gets underway next week with the 1000 Miles of Sebring at Sebring International Raceway.

Porsche works drivers Dane Cameron and Felipe Nasr will join Emmanuel Collard in the #5 ORECA 07-Gibson LMP2 car which will feature the familiar bright yellow and blue of Penske Logistics that have been seen across NASCAR and IndyCar in the past.

“As a company who helps leading global companies optimize their supply chains, we’re excited to be part of the next chapter in Team Penske’s long and successful history on the track,” said Marc Althen, President, Penske Logistics. “We wish the drivers and the team the best of luck in this highly competitive series.”

With Penske set to compete in the LMDh class in 2023, the team will use this season as a learning experience as they get acclimatised to the rules, tracks and racing of the WEC.

