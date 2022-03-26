Team Principals Expecting Future of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to be Discussed after Terrorist Attacks

Formula 1 bosses have spoken out about their concerns about returning to Saudi Arabia beyond the 2022 event following the terrorist attack on an oil factory on Friday, although not all Team Principals were against the event continuing.

Saudi Arabia’s human rights record has put some negative attention on Formula 1, with plenty of condemnation that the sport races in the country already, but Friday’s attack less than ten miles away from the track has raised further concerns about whether or not it is logical to hold a race in the country.

Talks went on until the early hours between the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, Team Principals and senior Formula 1 and FIA officials about the 2022 event, with the decision made to continue with the racing despite the terrorist threat.

However, Jost Capito, Guenther Steiner and Mike Krack, the Team Principals of Williams Racing, Haas F1 Team and Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team respectively, have all said talks about future events in the country will likely take place.

“We are not in charge of the calendar, but the situation here is for many years,” Capito is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com. “I think there was a missile attack during the FE race at the beginning of last year, and there were no worries about coming here at the end of last year. So the situation for this weekend hasn’t changed at all.

“I think the discussion should have been done before. And now will be after, but not during the event. As long as we have the confirmation that security is there, then we are safe. “

Steiner added: “It’s not the moment to discuss if it is right or wrong to be here at all. I think that is coming in the future and will be discussed. The FIA and FOM will look into it and then it will be decided what will be done.

“But I think in the moment, we need to focus on the event this weekend and bring it to the end and then start again from fresh.”

Krack added: “Certainly, there will be a lot of discussions after this event. But again, I can only repeat. It’s not the teams that make the calendar.

“It is the FIA and F1 that make the calendar. And obviously we will give an opinion if we are asked and then we move on.”

Andreas Seidl, the Team Principal of the McLaren F1 Team, has a different opinion on the matter however, feeling it is important for Formula 1 to visit places like Saudi Arabia to drive home positive messages of changes in society.

“I feel comfortable being part of Formula 1 as a global sport, being a member of a team and having the chance to actually help positive change in countries we are going, where, for example, different cultures are existing,” Seidl said to Motorsport.com.

“That’s for me the point of this discussion and I think also we shouldn’t shy back, shut ourselves off from these countries because of the criticism that we are getting.

“I see the unique chance we have as a sport for sharing this passion for Formula 1 and also to drive this positive change. And not just on the economics, for example, for the country, but also in terms of positive change on the society.

“Therefore, again, I said before I feel comfortable with the decision Formula 1 is making in terms of going racing.”