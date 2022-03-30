“The Car was Phenomenal Again” – Magnussen on Second Consecutive Points Finish

Kevin Magnussen has scored points for the second weekend in a row at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, a positive end to the weekend after a difficult Saturday afternoon for Haas F1 Team, caused by Mick Schumacher‘s terrifying accident at turn thirteen.

Despite finishing in the points, Magnussen believes that there was potential for more points, should the safety car have not come out at exactly the wrong time – “The worst thing that could happen to us did happen as we started on the opposite strategy, on the hard tire. Almost everyone else was on mediums and the worst thing that could happen was a safety car on lap 16 or 17, and it happened on lap 16.”

“To still get two points is very good and the car was phenomenal again, it’s such a joy to drive. We did get a little bit of luck back at the end with the Virtual Safety Car but had that been a safety car rather than a VSC, everyone would’ve been condensed and with new tires we would’ve scored big points again.”

“The team has done a fantastic job and we bounced back from a difficult situation on Friday, so I’m happy,” concluded Magnussen, after a ninth place finish for Haas.

Mick Schumacher – “I’m feeling good,” following high-speed qualifying crash

As a result of his scary accident in Qualifying 2 on Saturday, Schumacher was unable to compete in Sunday’s Grand Prix, but commented on his condition before the race:

“I’m feeling good – to be able to stand here, not even being sore, just shows the safety and security of these cars,” the young Haas driver explained.

“I feel fit but car preservation is important if we want to be racing in Melbourne, but we have the pace and that’s all that matters. The goal is still Q3 and points, so we will just have to delay that until Australia now,” the German added.

Following a tricky 2021, Haas really seem to have upped their performance in the new generation of Formula 1; and fans across the world will all agree that seeing the American outfit competing near the top of the field is certainly a refreshing sight. Haas will be hoping to continue their momentum as the teams make their way to Australia for round three.