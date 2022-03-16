“This race is the start of a new chapter in my career” – Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas begins a new chapter in his Formula 1 career this weekend, as the Finnish driver prepares for his first race for Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, at the season opener Bahrain Grand Prix. This isn’t all at Alfa though, as rookie Guanyu Zhou is getting ready to make his debut.

After five successful years at the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Bottas finds himself starting a new challenge of fighting in the midfield, rather than fighting at the front. He’s also got himself a new inexperienced team-mate, Chinese rookie Guanyu Zhou, a very different prospect compared to lining up alongside Lewis Hamilton.

2022 is a big year for Bottas, to not only rejuvenate his F1 career but also to help Alfa Romeo take the next step. Bottas has been impressed by the team, in what is going to be an incredibly long season for them all.

“This race is the start of a new chapter in my career and I am confident I can achieve the goals I set together with the team. I’ve been impressed by the work ethic I’ve found since I first got to Hinwil and by the work we did over the winter: we encountered some issues in testing, but I know we’re on top of them and we can focus on achieving the best possible result on Sunday.

“It’s going to be a long season and it’s still a bit of a question mark in terms of where everyone stands: I think everyone is looking forward to a bit more clarity this weekend! The important thing, however, is that we keep working to unlock all the potential of the C42 and we focus on having a clean weekend: this way, we will maximise our chances to come home with a good result to start our season. I believe in this team and I believe we can achieve so much if we work hard together.”

“The hard work doesn’t stop with my debut” – Guanyu Zhou

This weekend is an incredibly significant one for not only Guanyu Zhou but for his home nation China, as Zhou is set to become the first-ever Chinese Formula 1 driver as he makes his debut at the 2022 season opener.

The Bahrain International Circuit will give Zhou his first taste of what to expect this season, as the Formula 2 graduate looks to get up to speed as quickly as possible. Zhou has moved up to Formula 1 at arguably the best time, with every single driver in the field having to adapt to the new technical regulations.

The Chinese driver is grateful to Alfa Romeo for the faith they’ve put in him, he now just can’t wait to get going!

“I have been dreaming of making my debut in Formula One for years: this weekend will be an unforgettable moment for me and my country. It’s a moment I will relish, and so will my family and everyone who helped us on this journey: we have worked so hard to be here and I am grateful for all the support I have received over the years.

“The hard work doesn’t stop with my debut, of course: I am now in the most prestigious and competitive motorsport series and I am aware of the scope of the challenge ahead. I know how hard I will need to work and how quick I will need to learn: thankfully, the team is around me and they have been superb at helping me be ready for this moment. I know so many people will be watching me on Sunday and I want to make them proud.”