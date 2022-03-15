Formula 1

“Track temperatures can play an important role in Bahrain” – Pirelli’s Mario Isola

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Pirelli Motorsport Media

The 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship finally begins this weekend at the Bahrain International Circuit for the Bahrain Grand Prix, where Pirelli Motorsport will get to see the brand-new 18-inch tyres used across an actual Grand Prix weekend.

For the first Grand Prix of the season, Pirelli have opted for the hardest tyre compounds from their range, to be used at the Bahrain Grand Prix, the C1, C2 and C3 compounds. This is a step harder than used by the manufacturer last season, however last year the 18-inch tyres weren’t used. Pirelli have made this choice due to the Bahrain International Circuit being one of the most abrasive on the calendar.

The circuit is also very stop and go, with the first corner especially being a heavy braking corner due to the tightness of it. The circuit also possesses some very fast and sweeping sections, where grip is essential for a fast lap-time.

Pirelli’s Motorsport Director, Mario Isola, explained the reasoning as to why the hardest tyres have been chosen.

“We’ve opted for the hardest tyres in the range for this first grand prix given the track layout,  asphalt characteristics and temperatures: also because the compounds are different compared to previous years. The teams had the chance get familiar with the 2022 18-inch tyre range, having spent a total of six days of testing with all the compounds, although not always in representative conditions.

“We know from the past that track temperatures can play an important role in Bahrain, affecting tyre degradation, and that’s something we noticed at the recent test as well. During the race temperatures should be milder compared to FP1 and FP3, so the teams will have to focus on their data from FP2 and qualifying. It’s still hard to predict the race strategy as, in the past, Bahrain has been a multi-stop race, but it will be interesting to see if anyone will try something different this year”.

Credit: Pirelli Motorsport Media
Share
459 posts

About author
Aspiring motorsport presenter/commentator with a passion for writing.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

"We won't know the true order until Sunday night" - Williams' Dave Robson

By
1 Mins read
With the 2022 Formula 1 season starting this weekend in Bahrain, Williams Head of Vehicle Performance, Dave Robson, doesn’t think the true running order will be known until Sunday night!
Formula 1

"I'm obviously very excited for the first race of the year" - Alex Albon

By
2 Mins read
Alex Albon makes his highly anticipated return to Formula 1 this weekend, with both Williams drivers very excited for the first round of the 2022 season.
FeaturesFormula 1Formula 2Interviews

INTERVIEW: Oscar Piastri Reflects on his Dominant F2 Season

By
5 Mins read
Formula 2’s latest champion, Oscar Piastri, looks back on his dominant charge towards the title and his future with Alpine F1.