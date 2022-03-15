“Track temperatures can play an important role in Bahrain” – Pirelli’s Mario Isola

The 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship finally begins this weekend at the Bahrain International Circuit for the Bahrain Grand Prix, where Pirelli Motorsport will get to see the brand-new 18-inch tyres used across an actual Grand Prix weekend.

For the first Grand Prix of the season, Pirelli have opted for the hardest tyre compounds from their range, to be used at the Bahrain Grand Prix, the C1, C2 and C3 compounds. This is a step harder than used by the manufacturer last season, however last year the 18-inch tyres weren’t used. Pirelli have made this choice due to the Bahrain International Circuit being one of the most abrasive on the calendar.

The circuit is also very stop and go, with the first corner especially being a heavy braking corner due to the tightness of it. The circuit also possesses some very fast and sweeping sections, where grip is essential for a fast lap-time.

Pirelli’s Motorsport Director, Mario Isola, explained the reasoning as to why the hardest tyres have been chosen.

“We’ve opted for the hardest tyres in the range for this first grand prix given the track layout, asphalt characteristics and temperatures: also because the compounds are different compared to previous years. The teams had the chance get familiar with the 2022 18-inch tyre range, having spent a total of six days of testing with all the compounds, although not always in representative conditions.

“We know from the past that track temperatures can play an important role in Bahrain, affecting tyre degradation, and that’s something we noticed at the recent test as well. During the race temperatures should be milder compared to FP1 and FP3, so the teams will have to focus on their data from FP2 and qualifying. It’s still hard to predict the race strategy as, in the past, Bahrain has been a multi-stop race, but it will be interesting to see if anyone will try something different this year”.