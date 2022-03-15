United Autosports Prepares for Twelve Hours of Sebring Outing

United Autosports has a busy weekend ahead of them with several entries between the IMSA Twelve Hours of Sebring and FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring.

Their IMSA entry is the #22 Oreca 07 that will be piloted by Jim McGuire, Guy Smith, and Duncan Tappy. Guy and McGuire have several races together, including last year’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and this year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona where they placed sixth in class.

The race will mark Tappy’s debut in American racing, but he and Smith raced together in the 2020 and 2021 European LeMans Series. It will also be Tappy’s first race in an LMP2 car ahead of his 2022 European LeMans Series campaign alongside Phil Hanson and Tom Gamble.

“It’s massively exciting to be making my IMSA and LMP2 debut with United Autosports in Sebring. What a place for it to be. It’s great to be paired with Jim again after two hugely enjoyable years together racing in LMP3 in ELMS,” Tappy stated.

“Sharing the car with Guy is also something I’m looking forward to as he has a wealth of experience, and I can’t wait for all three of us to work together.”

United Autosports’ last outing to the Twelve Hours of Sebring in 2018 resulted in a fifth-place finish with Hanson, Paul Di Resta, and Alex Brundle.

Hanson, Filipe Alburquerque, and Will Owen will pilot the team’s #22 Oreca 07 while their #23 entry will be driven by Josh Pierson, Oliver Jarvis, and Di Resta for WEC. Di Resta replacing Alex Lynn as Lynn focuses on IMSA duties with Chip Ganassi Racing.