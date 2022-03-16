“We are motivated and we are ready” – Alfa Romeo’s Frédéric Vasseur

This weekend’s season opening Bahrain Grand Prix represents a fresh start for the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, with two new drivers and a brand new car.

Behind the wheel of the C42 this season is of course former-Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver, Valtteri Bottas, and Formula 2 graduate Guanyu Zhou. Zhou’s debut in the sport this weekend will see him become the first-ever Chinese Formula 1 driver, he will be hoping to learn lots alongside the experienced Bottas.

The new technical regulations will give Alfa Romeo hope that they can fight higher up the field, a similar performance to last season would be simply unacceptable for the Swiss-team.

Alfa Romeo Team Principal, Frédéric Vasseur, is very excited for this weekend’s season opener at the Bahrain International Circuit, with the team being more motivated than ever before.

“It’s finally time to start the season and I think we are as eager as anyone to see where everyone really is when it matters. Some may see it as the moment of truth but, in reality, it will still take a few rounds to have a clearer idea of the pecking order. Still, points are on offer on Sunday and we need to do our last bits of homework after the test to make sure we’re in the best possible shape come raceday.

“Everyone back at base and here at the track has done a massive job over the winter: now it’s time to reap its rewards. We are hungry, we are motivated and we are ready: we have two drivers eager to show their mettle in the cockpit and I am sure we will all enjoy being back in a competitive setting after the winter break.”