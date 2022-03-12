“We can’t read too much into the timing screens” – Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen ended Pre-Season as fastest, after bringing the final day at the Bahrain International Circuit to a close. Verstappen ran in the afternoon for Oracle Red Bull Racing, with team-mate Sergio Pérez running in the morning.

Verstappen focused on the tyres he will use next week at the season opener during his final pre-season session in the car, the Dutchman still managed to end the day fastest though with a 1:31.720. The World Champion will begin his defence of his title at Bahrain next weekend, where he will be hoping to start the year on the top step.

Verstappen is happy with how the car felt, despite ending the day on top though he doesn’t think too much should be read into the timing sceen.

“The main focus today was testing the tyres we are going to use next week. The car felt alright and we completed the programme we set out to do, so that’s always positive. No one gives full beans or goes to qualifying spec at testing, so we can’t read too much into the timing screens. The new parts we tested today worked well which is what we always hope for.”

“We have definitely learnt a lot” – Sergio Pérez

Sergio Pérez got his final pre-season run during the morning of the final day, the Mexican completed 43 laps, the best of those was a 1:33.105. Pérez believes he has learnt a lot during pre-season but is also aware that there is still so much to learn about the new cars.

“This morning was good. We have definitely learned a lot throughout this testing period and I think there is still so much to learn. There are lots of areas for improvement to arrive at the best performance package possible. Generally, we had a positive day and now I’m just looking forward to the race next weekend.”