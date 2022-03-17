“We seem to be working in the right direction” – Pierre Gasly

Both Scuderia AlphaTauri drivers, Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda, are looking forward to kicking-off their 2022 season this weekend, at the season opening Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Gasly had a very strong 2021 season and was a regular figure in the top eight across the season, the Frenchman will need to enter this season open-minded however with the new technical regulations looking all but certain to reshuffle the field slightly.

The Frenchman is more than ready to get going with the new season, where he hopes his team can work in the right direction.

“We start the year in Bahrain, where I have gone well in the past. I’m ready and excited to get going. Of course, we have to be open minded in terms of what we can expect. One topic of winter testing has been the “porpoising” that affected all teams. From our side, the situation regarding this was already much better in Bahrain than in Barcelona, so it’s one thing we still need to work on, as it’s definitely not a nice sensation and it shakes your head around, but I’m not too anxious about it.

“We seem to be working in the right direction. In terms of the track, we know what to expect after three days testing there last week and so we have a clear idea of what we need to work on to have a good race. We have only had six days on track in total and so there is going to be a lot to do, a lot to learn, with the aim of developing the car as quickly as possible.”

“I have to deliver more and reduce the number of mistakes” – Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda enters the 2022 season after a challenging rookie year in 2021, the key issue for the young driver was too many mistakes, something he will be hoping to rectify this campaign.

The Japanese driver does at least have a year under his belt, he is also on more of an equal playing field this season with the new technical regulations forcing every driver to adjust to the new cars.

Tsunoda feels more prepared for this season compared to last, he is aware though that he must make less mistakes this season.

“I am looking forward to the season and generally feel much more prepared than Bahrain a year ago. My overall fitness improved a lot from last year and now, just before the start of the season, I feel very different. Last year I didn’t expect anything and I wasn’t fully in control of all the situations. Now I know much better what I have to do to improve myself. I have a clear target and I am more relaxed. I am happy and my mentality is good and ready for the first race.

“It’s true that I have to deliver more and reduce the number of mistakes I make compared to last year, but I don’t feel any pressure. I am convinced I can achieve that and I’m not worried about making mistakes. I am just focussing on developing the car through the season with the team and giving them good feedback. I have the confidence to achieve those things now. I will know most of the circuits this time, apart from Singapore and Australia and even though I have driven at Suzuka, it was in Formula 4, so 45 seconds per lap slower than an F1 car!”