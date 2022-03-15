“We won’t know the true order until Sunday night” – Williams’ Dave Robson

Williams Racing’s 2022 campaign kicks-off this weekend, as the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship takes centre stage for round one at the Bahrain International Circuit, for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The season opener already looks set to be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory, with the new generation of Formula 1 cars set to be pushed to their initial limits under the floodlit circuit. For Williams a good start to the season is vital, reliability will most likely be a key factor at the first few races this year, capitalising on others misfortune could turn out to be more important than ever before!

The British team start the season with a brand-new line-up, with Red Bull’s Alex Albon joining the team to race alongside Canadian Nicholas Latifi, who is entering his third season with the team. Both drivers will be hopeful of a strong start to the season but also to possibly take their place as lead driver at the team.

Williams Racing’s Head of Vehicle Performance, Dave Robson, is excited for the new season to begin, he also believes that despite winter testing, the true order of the field won’t be known until Sunday night.

“The opening race of any season is an exciting prospect and an opportunity to understand what our rivals were doing during pre-season testing. This season, with substantial changes to the cars, the tension and excitement is even greater, and we won’t know the true order until Sunday night when we see which drivers are able to deliver reliable performance.



“Winter testing has been tough, with only six days to investigate an almost entirely new package. Despite one day of low mileage last week, we still completed a lot of valuable running and have discovered quite a lot about the FW44. There is no doubt that there is a lot more to learn and we will see all the 2022 cars evolving quickly over the coming weeks. However, our job this weekend is to get everything possible out of the race on Sunday, to continue our setup work and to complete the integration of Alex into the Team by completing our first race weekend together.”