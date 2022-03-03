World Champion Max Verstappen to Remain at Red Bull till 2028

2021 World Champion Max Verstappen has signed a huge five-year contract extension with Oracle Red Bull Racing, which will see him at the team until at least 2028. The announcement comes with the first round of the new season just a few weeks away.

The new deal is believed to see Verstappen earn an almost identical amount to Lewis Hamilton, the pair of course earn a significant amount more than the majority of the field.

Verstappen is delighted to have signed a new contract at Red Bull.

“I really enjoy being part of the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team, so choosing to stay to the 2028 season was an easy decision. I love this Team and last year was simply incredible, our goal since we came together in 2016 was to win the championship and we have done that, so now it’s about keeping the number one on the car long-term.”

Oracle Red Bull Racing CEO and Team Principal Christian Horner, is equally pleased to have the Dutchman onboard for the foreseeable future.

“To have Max signed with Oracle Red Bull Racing through to the end of 2028 is a real statement of intent. Our immediate focus is on retaining Max’s World Championship title, but this deal also shows he is a part of the Team’s long-term planning. With the Red Bull Powertrains division working towards the new engine regulations for 2026 we wanted to make sure we had the best driver on the grid secured for that car.”