Alex Connor returns to GB3 with Arden Motorsport

Alex Connor has announced his return to the GB3 Championship for 2022, continuing his relationship with Arden Motorsport into a fourth season.

The British driver took three wins and eight total podiums with the team as part of the Young Racing Driver Academy (YRDA) in the 2020 F4 British Championship.

He stepped up to GB3 for the first three meetings of 2021, delivering three podiums from nine races at Brands Hatch, Silverstone and Donington Park, including two in the first two races in Leicestershire.

Alongside his graduation into British single-seater racing, with a British F4 campaign bringing one podium, the Dubai-based driver won the UAE Formula 4 Championship‘s support race for the 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Some years earlier, Connor won the 2016 UAE X30 Cadet championship aged 12.

He finished 16th in the 2021 F3 Asian Championship with 3Y Evans GP, before contesting the first two rounds of the Praga Cup alongside Tom Canning for Arden by Idola Motorsport, with the Banbury-based team evaluating a ‘factory’ move into the prototype category in future seasons.

“I am really looking forward to competing in GB3 this season with Arden again,” Connor said.

“I feel like pre-season testing has gone really well, getting familiar with the new car and making some good progress.

“My first stint in the championship was really strong for me so I will be trying my best again this year.”

Arden Motorsport Team Manager Jack Woodhouse added, “The whole team has been buoyed [by] Alex’s return to Arden.

“We know Alex has what it takes to be at the front, as he has proved throughout his racing career.

“His hard work, commitment and continued development will be key to a successful championship campaign.

“We have every confidence that his approach and attitude will allow the team to push for a serious title challenge.”

Arden finished fourth in the 2021 Teams’ Championship, outscoring fellow GB3 newcomers Elite Motorsport by 99 points.