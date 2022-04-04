Blake Lothian to make NASCAR Truck debut at Martinsville

For Thursday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway, Reaume Brothers Racing will task Blake Lothian with piloting the #43 truck. It will be his first career start in the Truck Series.

“I’m so grateful to Josh Reaume (team owner) and everyone at Reaume Brothers Racing for this opportunity,” stated Lothian. “Looking forward to learning and growing with this team. I remember first watching Todd Bodine race trucks when I was little and ever since then, racing a truck has been a dream of mine. Now I am going to get that opportunity thanks to Reaume Brothers Racing. Coming off of a successful 2021 season, I’m beyond thankful for the opportunity to race at such a historic venue as Martinsville in a NASCAR Camping World Truck. The opportunities that everyone at Reaume Brothers Racing gives to numerous drivers is more generous than I could ever ask for, and I am looking forward to being a piece of the puzzle on the Paperclip.”

Lothian currently competes in late models, a discipline he joined from karting. Last year, he won at Hickory Motor Speedway in just his fourth late model start, and went on to score top tens in all eight such races. The 19-year-old was a member of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Youth Driver Development Program in 2019 and 2020.

In January, Lothian moved up to the big track at Daytona International Speedway when he participated in ARCA Menards Series testing for Mullins Racing; he set the thirty-first best overall time in a group of sixty-four.

“Giving drivers the opportunity to make their name is part of the reason I have continued in NASCAR for many years,” commented Reaume. “I see the same passion and drive in Blake that I have in myself, and I am excited to give Blake the opportunity he deserves.”

Reaume Brothers Racing fields the #43 and #33 for multiple drivers, with the former primarily being driven by Thad Moffitt in a partnership with GMS Racing. When Moffitt is not in the truck, the #43 is an RBR operation. The #33 will also be driven by a Truck Series newcomer in Chase Janes.