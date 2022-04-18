Browning wins again at Oulton Park to extend GB3 lead

Luke Browning won the second race of the 2022 GB3 Championship at Oulton Park on Monday to ensure a 100 per cent record from the first two outings of the season.

Race 1 winner Luke Browning started from pole again, ahead of Joel Granfors, Roberto Faria and Matthew Rees.

David Morales smacked the kerb at Brittens as he tried to get past Marcos Flack, while Cian Shields boxed at the end of the first lap.

McKenzy Cresswell looked to build on his positive fourth-place finish in Race 1 as he dived down the inside of Javier Sagrera at Shell Oils on Lap 2, while Callum Voisin lost a couple of positions.

The two Arden Motorsport cars of Alex Connor and David Morales made a positive start, Connor moving up from the back after failing to set a representative time in qualifying on Saturday morning.

Bryce Aron began to recover from a poor start as he moved up the inside of Morales at Old Hall, putting the squeeze on his compatriot as he got up into 16th.

Morales took the position back after Aron jumped over the kerb on the exit of Britten’s, but Aron made the same move again at Old Hall.

Meanwhile, Browning just continued to extend his advantage at the front, though not quite to the extent he did on Saturday afternoon.

Callum Voisin and James Hedley also battled away for ninth place, thus drawing newly-announced Red Bull athlete Max Esterson into the fight.

Branden Oxley retired from the race on Lap 9 after contact with Connor at Shell Oils.

Rees began to apply the pressure behind Granfors for the final place on the podium over the final six laps, but couldn’t get the move done and stayed fourth.

Browning took his second win in as many races in 2022, eight seconds ahead of Faria.

Granfors, Rees and John Bennett were third, fourth and fifth, ahead of Tom Lebbon, Cresswell, Sagrera, Voisin and Hedley.

GB3 Oulton Park Race 2 Results: