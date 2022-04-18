GB3

Browning wins again at Oulton Park to extend GB3 lead

Credit: Jakob Ebrey

Luke Browning won the second race of the 2022 GB3 Championship at Oulton Park on Monday to ensure a 100 per cent record from the first two outings of the season.

Race 1 winner Luke Browning started from pole again, ahead of Joel Granfors, Roberto Faria and Matthew Rees.

David Morales smacked the kerb at Brittens as he tried to get past Marcos Flack, while Cian Shields boxed at the end of the first lap.

McKenzy Cresswell looked to build on his positive fourth-place finish in Race 1 as he dived down the inside of Javier Sagrera at Shell Oils on Lap 2, while Callum Voisin lost a couple of positions.

The two Arden Motorsport cars of Alex Connor and David Morales made a positive start, Connor moving up from the back after failing to set a representative time in qualifying on Saturday morning.

Bryce Aron began to recover from a poor start as he moved up the inside of Morales at Old Hall, putting the squeeze on his compatriot as he got up into 16th.

Morales took the position back after Aron jumped over the kerb on the exit of Britten’s, but Aron made the same move again at Old Hall.

Meanwhile, Browning just continued to extend his advantage at the front, though not quite to the extent he did on Saturday afternoon.

Callum Voisin and James Hedley also battled away for ninth place, thus drawing newly-announced Red Bull athlete Max Esterson into the fight.

Branden Oxley retired from the race on Lap 9 after contact with Connor at Shell Oils.

Rees began to apply the pressure behind Granfors for the final place on the podium over the final six laps, but couldn’t get the move done and stayed fourth.

Browning took his second win in as many races in 2022, eight seconds ahead of Faria.

Granfors, Rees and John Bennett were third, fourth and fifth, ahead of Tom Lebbon, Cresswell, Sagrera, Voisin and Hedley.

GB3 Oulton Park Race 2 Results:

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamLaps/Gap
15Luke BrowningGBRHitech GP14 laps
27Roberto FariaBRACarlin+8.924s
350Joel GranforsSWEFortec Motorsport+10.305s
453Matthew ReesGBRJHR Developments+10.736s
527John BennettGBRElite Motorsport+14.583s
634Tom LebbonGBRElite Motorsport+14.992s
78McKenzy CresswellGBRChris Dittmann Racing+16.195s
831Javier SagreraSPACarlin+16.698s
935Callum VoisinGBRCarlin+20.013s
1067James HedleyGBRElite Motorsport+30.230s
1142Max EstersonUSADouglas Motorsport+30.515
1221Zak TaylorGBRFortec Motorsport+31.393s
1332Alex ConnorGBRArden Motorsport+31.497s
1411Marcos FlackAUSDouglas Motorsport+31.717s
154Bryce AronUSAHitech GP+32.641s
1677David MoralesUSAArden Motorsport+40.841s
1716Tommy SmithAUSDouglas Motorsport+42.182s
1864Nick GilkesCANHillspeed+42.719s
1943Mikkel GrundtvigDENFortec Motorsport+1:03.688
2068Branden OxleyGBRChris Dittmann RacingDNF (crash)
216Cian ShieldsGBRHitech GPDNF
