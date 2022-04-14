Double-points finish “Great result for the team” – McLaren’s Andreas Seidl

McLaren F1 Team recorded their first double-points finish of the season at the recent Australian Grand Prix, with Lando Norris finishing fifth and home-boy Daniel Ricciardo finishing sixth at the Albert Park Circuit.

It was a great performance by McLaren and by far their best of the season so far, McLaren Team Principal, Andreas Seidl, was very happy with the result and was quick to thank everyone who has helped the team get out of their rut, after a tough start to the season.

“P5 and P6 today. Two cars home and our first double-points finish of the season. This is a great result for the team, thanks to everyone in the garage, back at the factory for all their hard work and to our colleagues at Mercedes HPP. It was good to see that we could confirm the progress we made in terms of car performance over the weekend also in the race.”

Seidl was of course also quick to thank both of his drivers, who performed very well all weekend at the recently renovated circuit in Melbourne.

“Special thanks to Lando and Daniel for their excellent work behind the steering wheel all weekend, extracting everything we have out of the car. I don’t want to forget to mention our pit-crew. Again, two excellent pit-stops today. We take this result as motivation to keep working hard to bring more performance to the car.”

The recent Australian Grand Prix was the first to actually take place since 2019, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It was therefore Ricciardo’s first home race since then, meaning his supporters were out in their numbers cheering him and McLaren on across the weekend. Seidl loved the sport’s return to Down Under and was equally grateful for the Australian’s support.

“Melbourne was, as always, a great place to come racing. Having Daniel on board meant we had an even bigger crowd cheering us on this weekend and it was a real pleasure to give them something to celebrate. The support we’ve felt from the fans has been incredible. Thank you Australia.”