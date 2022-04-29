FIA WEC

Ever wanted to own an Audi R18 e-tron quattro? Now is your chance!

Credit: Joe Macari

It’s not often that you get a chance to purchase an original FIA World Endurance Championship LMP1 car, but there is now a rare opportunity to own an Audi R18 e-tron Quattro, as raced by Lucas di Grassi, Loïc Duval, and Oliver Jarvis.

Up for sale is the 416 chassis, as raced in the FIA WEC by Audi Sport Team Joest, the car entered the three races in the 2015 season, the 6 Hours of Fuji, 6 Hours of Shanghai, and the 6 Hours of Bahrain where it finished fourth, fourth, and sixth.

While the car never finished on the podium, it did help di Grassi, Duval and Jarvis take fourth place in the championship along with assisting Audi to second place in the manufacturers championship ahead of Toyota.

The price is not listed, but it is estimated that the 2014 model cost around £24m, so this Audi will not be a cheap purchase, but for those interested to find out more about the car, you can get in touch with the company selling the car here.

