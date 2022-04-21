Ferrari Extend Carlos Sainz Jr’ Contract Until End of 2024

Formula 1

Ahead of Scuderia Ferrari’s home Grand Prix this weekend at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, the team have announced that Carlos Sainz Jr will be remaining with the team until at least the end of the 2024 season.

After an impressive start his second year as part of the Scuderia, Sainz has signed a two-year contract extension which will see him with the team until at least 2024. The Spaniard is very pleased that his journey with the team will continue for at least another two seasons.

I am delighted to have renewed my contract with Scuderia Ferrari. I have always said that there is no better Formula 1 team to race for and after over a year with them, I can confirm that all my expectations have been exceeded. Putting on this race suit and representing this team is a great honour for me and I really look forward to keep enjoying our journey together. My first season at Maranello was solid and constructive, with the whole group progressing together and the result of all that work has been clear to see so far season.

I feel confident and hugely motivated after this renewal as it shows the trust in me and now I can’t wait to get in the car, to do my best for Ferrari and to give its fans plenty to cheer about. When I joined the team in 2021 the goal was to help Ferrari get back to the winning ways and to fight for both Championships. Now, the F1-75 is proving to be a front-runner, which truly allows me to chase those goals.

Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal, Mattia Binotto, is equally pleased. Binotto believes that the partnership of Sainz and Charles Leclerc is the strongest in the paddock.

I have said several times that I believe we have the best driver pairing in Formula 1 and so, with every passing race, it seemed a completely natural step to extend Carlos’ contract, thus ensuring stability and continuity. In his time so far with the team, he has proved to have the talent we expected from him, delivering impressive results and making the most of all opportunities.

Outside the car, he is a hard worker with an eye for the smallest detail, which has helped the whole group to improve and progress. Together, we can aim for ambitious targets and I’m sure that, along with Charles, he can play a significant part in fuelling the Ferrari legend and will write new chapters in the history of our team.

