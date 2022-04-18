Joel Granfors took his first podium in the GB3 Championship on Monday afternoon at Oulton Park, holding on after a two-part attack from Matthew Rees.

The Checkered Flag spoke to the Swedish Fortec Motorsport driver after he picked up his first piece of silverware since moving up from the F4 British Championship.

“It’s a good feeling, I had P2 but lost the position at the start to Roberto Faria with wheelspin,” he said.

“The pace felt good at the beginning but I had dirty air and was stuck behind him.

“In the end the tyres overheated a bit and then it was just trying to keep Matthew Rees behind.

“He was particularly close towards the middle of the race, then he backed off to save his tyres, I believe, then he caught up at the end again for one last try.”

Granfors qualified second for Saturday’s Race 1, but received a five-place penalty for a collision with Branden Oxley in qualifying. He weighed in on the impact dirty air in the midfield can have around the narrow Cheshire circuit.

“Especially in the first race, when I started P7, I had to choose my fights and be a bit smarter to save my tyres for the reverse grid. This race was the same, I had to back off from Faria when I started to overheat the tyres, and Matthew did the same.”

He mentioned he had to manage tyre temperatures throughout the race, a somewhat new aspect after his F4 campaign with Fortec last year.

“It was just a tiny bit, especially on tracks like Oulton Park where it’s difficult to overtake, you have to be a bit smarter and save the tyres, as we only have two sets of tyres for qualifying and all three races.

“So I experienced it a little bit last year but not too much.”

Granfors stays with Fortec in GB3 this year, after a race-winning campaign on the British Touring Car Championship support bill in 2021.

“I think we had a pretty good relationship last year and the same this year so far, so hopefully we can do well this season.”