GB3 Race 1 winner Browning: “There’s something magical about Oulton Park”

Credit: Jakob Ebrey

Luke Browning dominated the first race of the weekend, and the 2022 GB3 Championship at Oulton Park to win by ten seconds.

The Checkered Flag spoke to the Hitech GP driver after the podium presentations.

“We’ve put a lot of hard work in behind the scenes, tremendous hard work, honestly,” he said.

“The guys have been working so hard over winter, a lot of preparation in testing and I think it’s paid off.”

Browning, from just 15 minutes up the road in Kingsley, enjoyed plenty of local support throughout Saturday, after setting the fastest times in pre-event testing and taking pole for Races 1 and 2 on Saturday morning.

“I think home advantage definitely heals something and there’s something a bit magical about this place.

“When you come here when you’re five, six years old watching, it feels more special when you’re out there driving it.”

Browning’s Race 1 pole means he will start Monday afternoon’s Race 3 from the back of the grid, but the 20-year-old is quietly confident in his ability to move forward in the weekend’s final 12 laps around the narrow Oulton Park circuit.

“It’ll be difficult, I think it’s difficult to overtake around here but hopefully, with the car I’ve got underneath me we’ll be able to do it.”

