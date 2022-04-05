Guenther Steiner Hoping for More Points at Haas’ Milestone 125th Grand Prix

Haas F1 Team Principal, Günther Steiner, is hoping the team can continue their points run at the Australian Grand Prix, after scoring in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, with the goal of seeing both Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher pick up points.

“I think it’s realistic that we can aim for points in every race, at least for the first half of the season and then we will see if teams make big upgrades or if they gain a lot of pace. I’m optimistic that we can keep this form, we just have to try to score points with both cars.”

Steiner believes that the camp has a positive team dynamic and the new driver partnership is working well, with Magnussen able to use his previous experience in the sport to guide Schumacher, who is in his second season of Formula 1.

“I think the relationship between them is pretty good. For Mick, he can have a reference now with Kevin, and Kevin is trying to help Mick with his experience which he got from driving Formula 1 cars for six years in his career. Internally, the team works very well together on both sides of the garage – with engineers and mechanics – it’s a very good atmosphere at the moment.”

The return of the modified Albert Park Circuit, after two years off the calendar due to the pandemic, coincides with Haas’ 125th Grand Prix entry. The team will reach this milestone at the venue that was the site of Haas’ impressive first-ever race in F1.

Steiner reflected on the many highs and lows the team have faced since their memorable debut, and stated his intention to once again reach the heights of their best-ever constructor’s result.

“First of all, yes, it was a rollercoaster and we’ve had a lot of downs on the rollercoaster ride over the six years but quite good ups as well. I’d say more than 50 percent of the people that were there at the first race are still with us, so that for me is an achievement. It’s been a very good ride, there’s been some challenges in the ride, but it’s been fantastic.

“The most memorable moment for sure was the sixth-place finish in our first race and second, the fifth-place finish in the championship in 2018 which we will try to replicate hopefully soon.”