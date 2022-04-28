Formula 1

Haas’ Günther Steiner: “We were just not fast enough for the others”

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Haas F1 Team

Haas F1 Team Principal, Günther Steiner, said the team’s result in Imola left something to be desired, as he hoped for a stronger finish to the sprint weekend. Kevin Magnussen took ninth-place, earning three-points total with his eighth-place sprint finish, while Mick Schumacher was unable to convert his tenth-place grid position to a finish in the points due to a first-lap incident with Fernando Alonso. 

“We would have wished to have got a little bit more today but after four races, and three with points, we took something home and I think there is more to come.”

Ultimately, Steiner felt that Haas’ competitors outpaced them at Imola, which made it difficult for Schumacher to recover and for Magnussen to move forward in the field. 

“It wasn’t an ideal race for us with Mick spinning on the first lap, which put him to the back, and with the field like it is now recovering is almost impossible. Kevin was fighting hard, was going well on the inters and then on the dry tires – we were just not fast enough for the others.”

Steiner said that the team needs to keep developing as the season progresses. With Haas currently occupying eighth-place in the Constructors’ standings, he wants to see the team improve and put themselves on the sharp end of the tight midfield pack.

“We scored three points over the weekend – from the Sprint yesterday and the Grand Prix today, so we need to keep on working and get ourselves in the position to be the at the other end of the midfield, not at the back.”

Credit: Haas F1 Team
