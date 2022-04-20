“I’m looking forward to the slightly different approach to the weekend” – Alex Albon

Alex Albon goes into this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, on the back of an amazing Grand Prix in Australia where the Thai-driver scored his, and the Williams F1 Team’s first points of the season.

Albon is presented with a new challenge this weekend though, as the Williams driver prepares for his first-ever Sprint weekend. This will see Qualifying take place on Friday, a Sprint race on Saturday and then the traditional Race on Sunday at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

Albon is looking forward to experiencing the different weekend format, and is determined to make the most of any opportunities it presents.

“It’s my first time competing in the Sprint event format, so I’m looking forward to the slightly different approach to the weekend and both the challenges and opportunities it will bring. Historically the team have gone quite well at Imola, so we’ll get our heads down and see what we can do. We had a great race out in Melbourne and the team did an incredible job with the strategy, so hopefully we can use that momentum to keep pushing this weekend.”

Sprint race “Provides an additional challenge for the teams” – Nicholas Latifi

Nicholas Latifi will be hoping to score his own-first points of the season this weekend, as the championship begins it’s European-leg. It hasn’t been the best start to the year for the Canadian, meaning a good weekend in Imola would be very handy!

Latifi is very excited to get going in Imola and like his team-mate is hoping to make the most of the Sprint weekend.

“I’m super excited to hit the track in Imola. It’s the first Sprint Event of the year so I’m looking forward to that format and the opportunities it offers. It also provides an additional challenge for the teams, which will be even more interesting whilst we are still learning about these new cars. The Emilia Romagna track is one that has tended to suit our car in previous years and it’s certainly one that I enjoy driving; a real old school circuit with a lot of great corners and curbs. I’m looking forward to it!”