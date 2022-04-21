Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Kiern Jewiss back with Team Parker Racing for Porsche Carrera Cup GB title bid

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Porsche

19-year-old Kiern Jewiss exploded into the Porsche Carrera Cup GB last season as he made the move from single-seaters back in to sports cars.

Having already amassed an impressive 195 trophies in karting, winning the Rookie championship in the Ginetta Junior Championship, claiming the F4 British Championship with a record-breaking year, becoming a BRDC SuperStar and making it as a finalist in the BRDC McLaren (now Aston Martin) Autosport BRDC Award, Jewiss moved in to the Carrera Cup GB series with Team Parker Racing.

Despite it being his first season he hit the front of the pack early, claiming four overall victories throughout the year, finishing third in the championship and taking the Rookie title in the process.

While the deal has only just been announced, Jewiss has been busy testing this year already, “Testing has been positive, and it will be good to get the season underway at Donington Park, close to where the team is based,” he said.

“Hopefully, we’ll hit the ground running this year after a good debut season where we won the Rookie title and, if we can begin with some good results, then we can build momentum throughout the season.

“The new car is completely different, and I think a lot of teams will have had to get used to it a bit. Parker has run in the Porsche Supercup, so they hopefully have a bit more information than everybody else, but we’ll see where everyone is after qualifying at Donington.”

While Jewiss enters the year as a title favourite, he will face strong competition from his team-mate and former Bentley factory driver Seb Morris.

