Lando Norris: “We certainly didn’t expect that coming into this weekend”

McLaren F1 Team’s, Lando Norris, achieved his first podium of the 2022 season at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Launched by an amazing start that placed him in podium contention, Norris had a consistent race that earned him a second consecutive third-place finish in Imola.

“P3, what a result! We certainly didn’t expect that coming into this weekend, so I’m happy to be leaving with a podium. It’s been a tricky weekend, but the team recovered well to put me in a good position for today’s race.”

Norris spent much of the race in fourth-place with little traffic ahead or behind, holding on to the impressive position well. It was the misfortune of Charles Leclerc ahead, who spun-off on lap fifty-three, that allowed Norris to move up a position and take third.

He praised his team’s hard work which allowed him to take advantage of the opportunities that were presented on the rainy Imola weekend.

“I had a good start and was managing my tyres to the end. At that point we were on for a P4, which would still have been a great result. We got a bit lucky with the issues ahead, but we did what we needed to do to be in a position to take that opportunity. Great work by the team at track and back at the factory, great pit stops and a great result. On to Miami!”

“It was one of those Sundays for me unfortunately” – Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo praised his teammate’s performance and great result, while lamenting his own fortune on race day. Having lined up in sixth, his competitive starting position was spoiled when a lap one racing incident with Carlos Sainz Jr sent both drivers into the gravel. While Sainz retired, Ricciardo was able to continue racing from the back of the field.

As the track dried up, Ricciardo was first to the pits to put on slicks on lap sixteen with the rest of the field following soon after. He would take another stop for hards later in the race, but his attempts to move up the field proved unsuccessful. Ricciardo was the last finisher in eighteenth-place.

“It was a great result for Lando! However, it was one of those Sundays for me unfortunately. At Turn 1, I thought I got hit but it was actually me getting on the kerb. I then slipped off it and went into Carlos [Sainz], before being bumped by Bottas. We had a bit of damage and struggled for the rest of the race.”

Ultimately, the Australian driver looks to take the knowledge the team gained from their weekend in Imola and shift his focus ahead to the next race weekend in Miami.

“It’s a painful one and it’s never nice to be involved in incidents. There’s not much more to say. Just one of those Sundays. We’ll celebrate Lando’s podium and learn what we can as we head to Miami.”