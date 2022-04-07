Matt Jaskol departs G2G as Kaleb Honeycutt makes debut

Matt Jaskol‘s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series rookie season has come to a grinding halt. On Thursday, hours before the series’ race at Martinsville Speedway, Jaskol announced he has left G2G Racing due to a contractual dispute involving him, the team, and his sponsor Auto Parts 4 Less. In his place, Kaden Honeycutt will make his Truck début in the #46 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.

“As the news is breaking that I will not be in the #46 Nascar truck tonight at Martinsville, VA for G2G Racing, I want to clarify that this was not the decision made by myself nor my sponsor, AutoParts4less.com but rather G2G Racing,” wrote Jaskol on Instagram. “Even with the short comings and set backs of the first few races, we had a contract and agreement for a full season effort and we were committed to the team to see that effort through. Unfortunately, on Sunday of this week (4/3) G2G Racing requested to modify the contract between my title sponsor AP4Less but we where unable to accommodate their request. It was then decided by they team they needed to go in a different direction and opted to suspend our contract.

“This decision by the team has left me disappointed, as I felt I had worked very hard and faithfully delivered my best efforts under the terms of the contract along with putting forth much effort to help grow their new team. At this time I am exploring several other opportunities and hope to make an announcement soon. I am unsure what the future holds for my self with the team but I wish G2G well with their future racing endeavors. This is most definitely not the end, merely a small detour to more opportunities.”

Jaskol joined G2G for the full 2022 season after running a limited Xfinity Series schedule the previous year, bringing sponsorship from the 4 Less Group with him. After failing to qualify for the first two races, with the second at Las Vegas coming in the team’s #47, he replaced Brennan Poole as the #46’s Vegas driver and ran the next three events. He scored a nineteenth at Atlanta. At the time of the announcement, he was twenty-eighth in points.

G2G, owned by Tim Viens, is a new operation. However, Jaskol’s departure adds another chapter to the team’s increasingly rocky existence. The team was supposed to field the #47 full-time along with the #46, with the #47 expected to be split between 2016 champion Johnny Sauter, Viens, and Roger Reuse; however, the #47 did not enter Martinsville as G2G wanted to focus on the #46. Samuel LeComte attempted to run COTA in the second truck but missed the show.

While Jaskol’s future plans have not been revealed, the development opens the door for Honeycutt’s maiden NASCAR race. Honeycutt currently sits second in the CARS Tour standings after two races, and he finished runner-up as a rookie in 2021.

“I am excited to see a talented young man like Kaden make his debut with our program at Martinsville,” commented Viens. “So many of the top drivers in NASCAR have made their career starts at this track, and Kaden brings a ton of short-track experience with him. We look forward to Kaden joining G2G Racing this week.”

After qualifying was rained out, Honeycutt will start tonight’s race in thirty-fourth.