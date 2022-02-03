G2G Racing to field 2 trucks, Jaskol to run full season, Sauter, Reuse, Viens to share

Living up to the number in its name, G2G Racing will field two trucks full-time for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. Matt Jaskol will drive the #46 Toyota Tundra Pro for the full schedule, while the #47 will be split between Johnny Sauter, Roger Reuse, and owner Tim Viens; Sauter will run thirteen of the twenty-three races.

G2G, which stands for Glory 2 God, was announced last May by Viens after he purchased unused Tundras from Kyle Busch Motorsports. Viens has raced for multiple teams in the Xfinity and Truck Series since 2015, though he failed to qualify for his two Truck attempts in 2021 with CMI Motorsports. Ten of his fourteen career Truck starts came in 2020.

Jaskol joins the team for his first foray into the Truck Series. A former open-wheel racer and Red Bull USA member, he ran six Xfinity races in 2021 for MBM Motorsports with a best finish of nineteenth at Mid-Ohio. The 4 Less family of brands, which includes AutoParts4Less and LiftKits4Less, follows him from MBM to G2G.

“I can’t fully express how grateful I am to have this opportunity with G2G Racing and have the continued support from AutoParts4less.com & LiftsKits4Less.com,” said Jaskol. “All I’ve wanted is a chance to work with a team for a full season, and it looks like I’m finally going to get to do just that.”

Sauter is easily the most decorated driver of the quartet, with starts across NASCAR’s three national series and a Truck Series championship in 2016. He has twenty-four career Truck victories and finished in the top ten in points every year between 2009 and 2019. However, the last two seasons with ThorSport Racing saw him fall on tough times as he missed the playoffs both years.

A full schedule for Sauter was not immediately revealed, though the team confirmed he will run the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. He is the only three-time Truck race winner at Daytona with victories in 2013, 2016, and 2018. Sauter also won the pole for the 2021 race.

“I couldn’t be more excited to go after a fourth win at Daytona,” commented Sauter. “I want to thank Tim Viens and G2G for this amazing opportunity.”

Reuse mainly races in the Trans-Am Series alongside younger brother Bobby. Owing to his sports car experience, he has exclusively been a road course ringer in NASCAR save for a one-off at Martinsville in 2021 for CMI. In eight career Truck starts, his best finish if twenty-fourth at Watkins Glen. Therefore, one can assume that Reuse will enter the series’ three road course races at Circuit of the Americas (26 March), Sonoma Raceway (11 June), and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (9 July).