Max Verstappen: “I hope we can have another smooth weekend as a Team”

Max Verstappen says it has ‘been a while’ since he last raced in Australia, with the event at Albert Park in Melbourne finally back on the calendar after two years off it due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions in the country.

The Oracle Red Bull Racing driver comes to Australia on the back of his first victory of the season two weeks ago in Saudi Arabia, and he hopes the strong form that he has shown in the opening two races of the year continues into this weekend.

He believes the changes to the layout at Albert Park should help overtaking, and he is hoping his RB18 performs well this weekend and allows him to fight for the victory once more.

“I am really looking forward to racing in Australia again, it’s been a while!” said Verstappen. “The atmosphere is always so good there too.

“It will be interesting to see the track updates, I think they will make quite a big difference, especially in turn six where the most significant change has happened. There should be more overtaking opportunities now too which is always positive.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how the car performs in Australia, the track can sometimes be quite dusty. I hope we can have another smooth weekend as a Team so let’s see what happens on Sunday.”

“I am confident that my luck will change this weekend” – Sergio Pérez

Team-mate Sergio Pérez is still looking for his first podium finish of 2022, with the Mexican having retired on the final lap in the Bahrain Grand Prix whilst on course for the top three before being hindered by the timing of the safety car in Saudi Arabia whilst leading the race from pole position.

Like Verstappen, Pérez is keen to taste the new layout at Albert Park, and he is eager to see how the 2022-specification cars handle the new layout that he feels will make for more entertaining racing.

However, he hopes that the bad luck that has followed him for the opening two races stays away this weekend as he bids to take his first top three finish of the year.

“It is great to be back in Melbourne after two years away, it is always a fun place to race,” said Pérez. “The fans are always great and I am sure they are very excited to have Formula 1 in Australia again.

“This year the track layout is new so it will be interesting to see how this fresh generation of cars gets on there. I did some simulator work at the beginning of the week on the track and I think the changes should be good for the show, it will make things entertaining.

“It has been so close in the races so far and the Team and I have been unlucky at times, but I am confident that my luck will change this weekend. We have a strong package this season and I can’t wait to get in the car again to see what we can do!”