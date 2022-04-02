Formula 1

McLaren Announce Multi-Year Extension with Official Technology Partner Cisco

Credit: McLaren Media Centre

Prior to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the McLaren F1 Team announced an extension and expansion with networking enterprise Cisco, the team’s Official Technology Partner.

Cisco is a leader in a number of fields, including: enterprise networking, video collaboration and security technology. The company will provide McLaren with access to its portfolio of solutions across enterprise networking, Wi-Fi, digital signage, collaboration and more.

The extension builds on the existing relationship with Webex by Cisco as the McLaren F1 team’s Official Collaboration Partner. As part of the extension, Webex branding will feature on both Daniel Ricciardo’s and Lando Norris’ cars and suits for the current season.

Claire Cronin, Chief Marketing Officer, McLaren Racing, is very pleased that the pairs partnership has been extended, Cronin is excited for the partnerships next step.

“Cisco has been an incredible partner to McLaren Racing, and we are delighted to extend and grow this relationship long-term. Webex technology is embedded throughout our team’s operations, helping us be connected and agile with our people who operate at race pace around the globe. As we enter a new chapter of our partnership, we will continue to drive innovation with an expansion of Cisco’s capabilities available to us.”

Carrie Palin, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Cisco, believes that Cisco’s partnership with McLaren demonstrates their enthusiasm towards innovation.

“As a marquee team in one of the fastest growing sports in popularity globally, we are proud to expand our relationship with McLaren Racing and bring to bear our full portfolio of technology and talent to help the team achieve even greater success. McLaren Racing shares our unceasing commitment to innovation, and we believe that together we can push the boundaries of what’s possible in order to develop the most connected F1 team in history.”

