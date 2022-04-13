McLaren XE signs multi-year deal with Intercontinental Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange was greeted by an Spark ODYSSEY 21 on Tuesday, particularly that of McLaren XE‘s to celebrate its new partnership with Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE). The team and company signed a “multi-year partnership” that turns ICE into an Official Partner for the team; ICE logos were already present on the car during the season-opening Desert X Prix in February. The ICE oversees global exchanges such as the New York Stock Exchange and the futures market.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown was present at the NYSE along with driver Tanner Foust and engineer Leena Gade. The trio closed the day’s trading by ringing the bell in the evening.

“Partnering with a leading global name in financial markets like ICE is a fantastic moment for McLaren Racing,” said Brown. “Like us, ICE targets authentic brand engagement driven by data and technology, and we look forward to joining them at the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate this new partnership.

“ICE aligns with our commitment to sustainability, including DE&I (diversity, equity, and inclusion). This makes Extreme E a perfect platform to carry our partnership and raise awareness of the impact of climate change, while promoting a more level playing field for gender equality.”

Brown’s emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion is based around Extreme E’s emphasis on gender equality, hence each team having one male and female driver each. Foust shares the #58 with Emma Gilmour, who was not in New York as she is recharging after competing in New Zealand’s Otago Rally over the weekend.

Credit: New York Stock Exchange

“I’ve been a fan of Zak Brown and McLaren Racing for years, and our team could not be more excited about becoming an Official Partner of the McLaren Extreme E Team,” added ICE founder Jeff Sprecher. “ICE and McLaren are both driven by the use of data and technology to create competitive advantage. We look forward to collaborating with McLaren Racing, not only to make an impact in the thrilling all-electric Extreme E championship, but also to join the leadership effort in the development of sustainable technology.”

ICE is the second major company to join McLaren after Google formed its own multi-year partnership with the team’s Extreme E and Formula One arms in March.

McLaren XE is in its first season of competition. Foust and Gilmour made the Final in the Desert X Prix and placed fifth.