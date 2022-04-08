McLaren’s Andrea Stella: “In terms of competitiveness, we seem to have taken a small step forward”

McLaren F1 Team’s Executive Director, Andrea Stella, was pleased with the team’s Friday practice sessions at the Albert Park Circuit, having noticed a slight improvement in performance after completing their programme without complication.

Lando Norris finished fifth and eighth in Free Practice One and Free Practice Two respectively, while Daniel Ricciardo filled in eighth and tenth on the time-sheets. Stella said that their programme allowed them to hone in on tyre performance, a factor he said looks “interesting” for the Australian Grand Prix.

“We’ve had a very productive Friday in Melbourne. Despite several interruptions for red flags, we could work through our programme without problems. Understanding the tyres was a significant part of that: they look interesting this weekend!”

McLaren has struggled to compete at the front end of the midfield so far this season, they’re currently placed eighth in the tight Constructors’ standings with six points. Having broken into the top ten with both cars on Friday, Stella is optimistic about the team’s potential to perform in Qualifying and be in contention for points.

“In terms of competitiveness, we seem to have taken a small step forward. We’ll have to work hard tonight to try and consolidate our position with the aim of being in contention for a position in Q3 tomorrow, and hopefully fighting for some points on Sunday.”