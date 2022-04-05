McLaren’s Andreas Seidl: “The team and I are excited to be back in Australia”

Andreas Seidl says this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix will be a significant one as it will be Daniel Ricciardo’s first home race with the McLaren F1 Team, with the race back on the calendar after two years away following restrictions being in place due to COVID-19.

Since Formula 1 last raced in Australia, the Albert Park track has been altered, with considerable changes to the back of the track as well as the widening of some of the turns, and Seidl, the Team Principal of McLaren, eager to see how the 2022 cars handle the circuit.

“The team and I are excited to be back in Australia after a few years, especially with the significance of it being Daniel’s first home race with McLaren,” said Seidl.

“There have been some significant changes to the track since we last raced here back in 2019, with the widening of the entry to some corners and changing the old chicane to a fast-flowing right hander.

“It will be great to see how the new regulation cars respond to this as it should make for exciting racing and good on-track battles.”

Seidl says the logistics of travelling to Australia from their Woking base has always posed challenges to McLaren, but they know they will be doing their best across the weekend, with an eye on scoring points with both Ricciardo and Lando Norris.

Norris scored the teams first points of the year in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix two weeks ago, although Ricciardo’s chances of his first top ten of the season were ended with a mechanical issue. But Seidl is looking to maximise the potential of the MCL36 at Albert Park and secure a good haul of points for the team.

“The Australian Grand Prix is always a great but trickier race when taking into consideration the jet lag and logistics of racing so far from our base in Woking,” Seidl added. “But the global stage is one of the reasons why F1 is so exciting.

“We’ll keep giving everything and do what we can to maximise our result in Melbourne.”