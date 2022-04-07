Mercedes’ Toto Wolff: “The first two weekends have shown we still have plenty to learn”

Toto Wolff says there will not be a ‘magic fix’ to solve the problems the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team have had in the opening two races of 2022, but they are working extremely hard to solve those problems and bring themselves into the battle at the front of the field.

Lewis Hamilton took a podium finish in the opening round of the season in Bahrain but struggled to tenth place in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, although George Russell has begun his full-time Mercedes career well with a further an a fifth to lead his more experienced team-mate in the Drivers’ Championship.

Wolff, the Team Principal at Mercedes, says they will need to maximise their results while they continue to learn about the W13, but the whole team are ready for the challenge.

“We are in a learning race and the first two weekends have shown we still have plenty to learn,” admitted Wolff. “At the moment, our track performance is not meeting our own expectations, but everyone at Brackley and Brixworth is focused on understanding the problems and finding the right solutions.

“There won’t be a magic fix for the next race weekend, but we’re pushing to steadily bring gains over the up-coming races, to hopefully move us closer to the front of the pack. Until then, we need to maximise each opportunity and make the most of the package we have.

“So, there are various challenges ahead of us, but that’s something we relish and is when a team really shows its true spirit. Lewis and George are making an important contribution to the overall effort, providing feedback, spending time in the simulator and working together to help push us forward.”

Wolff says the return to Australia is welcome after the past two events were cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions in the country, and there is excitement within the team to learn the new track layout in front of the passionate Formula 1 fans.

“Now we head back to Melbourne for the first time since 2020 and will be racing in Australia for the first time in three years – that’s too long for a city and country that are so passionate about F1,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the fans and the new track layout which promises more overtaking opportunities and faster lap times.”