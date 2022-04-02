Formula 1

Pirelli’s Mario Isola: “It’s clear to see how the new car and tyre package is so far delivering”

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Mark Sutton / LAT Images

Mario Isola said the hard tyre was the key compound for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with the minimal degradation giving drivers confidence to attack throughout the race.

Both eventual race winner Max Verstappen (Oracle Red Bull Racing) and his main rival Charles Leclerc (Scuderia Ferrari) opted to start the race on the medium tyre and fought hard until the end for the victory, while third placed Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) also opted for the same strategy.

The only drivers to differ on strategy were Haas F1 Team’s Kevin Magnussen, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team’s Lewis Hamilton, and Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team’s Nico Hülkenberg, who all opted to start on the hard compound before switching to the mediums late on.

Isola, Pirelli’s Motorsport Director, was delighted to see the new aero and tyre regulations working well, enabling drivers to follow others closely, and they contributed to an ‘exciting race from start to finish’.

“Another good night, another good race!” said Isola.  “Once more, in conditions that were completely different from Bahrain in terms of track layout and characteristics, we saw the latest cars able to follow and pass each other with some great on-track battles: which is down to the new tyres as well.

“The hard was the key compound to tonight’s race, with strong performance and almost zero degradation, as proved by Charles Leclerc’s fastest lap just two from the end on a well-used set. The medium also had quite low degradation, contributing to the one-stop strategy that we thought would be fastest and helping to deliver an exciting race from start to finish.”

Isola feels the new car is delivering everything everyone had hoped it would so far in 2022, and with lap times not far off what were seen last year, it is clear how strong the cars already are on track.

“The fastest race lap was also less than a second slower than the equivalent lap on the same compound last year,” he said.  “So putting all this together, it’s clear to see how the new car and tyre package is so far delivering on all the hopes and expectations that we had for this year.

“Congratulations to Max Verstappen for the hearthbraking victory!”

Credit: Pirelli Motorsport
Share
12630 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Williams’ Dave Robson: “A very frustrating end to three weeks away from home”

By
1 Mins read
Williams are one of only two teams not to score points in either of the opening two races, much to the frustration of Dave Robson, the Head of Vehicle Performance at the Grove-based squad.
Formula 1

Albon on Stroll Contact: “The points were almost there, and we had to go for it”

By
2 Mins read
Alexander Albon felt he had to go for the move on Lance Stroll during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as he felt he could have scored points had he pulled off the move cleanly.
Formula 1

Aston Martin’s Mike Krack: “We will work hard to improve our car for the Australian Grand Prix”

By
1 Mins read
Mike Krack knows Aston Martin have work to do if they want to be genuine points contenders in 2022 after a disappointing result in Saudi Arabia for the team.