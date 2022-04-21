Race winner Graham returns to Porsche Carrera Cup GB with renewed drive

Porsche Carrera Cup GB race winner Matty Graham returns to the series for the 2022 season after being forced to sit out a full campaign in 2021, once again teaming up with Team Redline Racing for his second full season in the championship.

Graham made an impressive impact in the 2020 season, finishing the year in third place in the championship with a victory, one second-place and three third-place finishes. 2021 saw the 25-year-old on the sidelines for all except one outing at Silverstone, where he collected two fifth-place finishes.

Credit: Porsche

“We’re delighted to be able to go racing full-time with Matty again this season. He showed us across the 2020 season just how much of a talented driver he is, with some brilliant performances led by his fantastic victory at Knockhill,” said Team Redline Racing Managing director Simon Leonard.



“It was a huge shame to see him spend most of last year on the sidelines, so it’s great that his hard work has paid off and got him on track again. He’s adapted well to the new car so far in testing and we’re confident he’ll be a leading contender in the championship again this year.”

Matty Graham added, “It still doesn’t feel real that I’m racing the full season in the Carrera Cup GB. We’ve worked hard to get this deal together and I certainly don’t take these things for granted.

”My main concern was that I wouldn’t have much time in the new car, but that concern has been put to rest at the Silverstone media day. I found the car quite comfortable to drive and our lap times were promising.

”I’m pleased to be back with Team Redline Racing after a great year together in 2020. I’m just keen to get going now and see what we can achieve this season.”

