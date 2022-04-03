SACRED Coffee team up with Team Parker Racing to celebrate 25th season

2022 marks the twenty-fifth year since Team Parker Racing turned its first wheels as a race team, during that time they have amassed an impressive thirty-seven separate drivers’ and teams’ championship titles in series ranging from the Porsche Carrera Cup GB to GT World Challenge (previously known as the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup), and Caterham Superlight European Challenge to the British GT Championship.

This year the team will be renewing a previous partnership with SACRED Coffee, having previously worked together in 2010. As part of the renewed relationship, SACRED will create a limited run of Team Parker Racing coffee during the 2022 motorsport season, with further plans yet to be announced later in the year.

SACRED have close links to Porsche motorsport as the official supplier to the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E team, Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, Porsche Carrera Cup GB, and Porsche Motorsport GT team.

Credit: Team Parker Racing / SACRED Coffee

Stuart and Andy Parker, owners, Team Parker Racing talked of the deal, “We are really happy to have our own special Team Parker Racing blend of coffee to mark our 25th anniversary in 2022 and power us through the season, especially with SACRED as Tubbs has long been a supporter of the team and Porsche motorsport as a whole for many years.

“It’s going to be great to have our own blend of coffee to celebrate our 25th anniversary. All of us at the team are excited to work with SACRED to offer the blend to guests at the race track, as well as to customers visiting our Parker Classic Works road car business, and to work on other plans which we can’t wait to announce.”

Tubbs Wanigasekera, founder and MD of SACRED Coffee is happy to be working with Team Parker once again along with the other motorsport activities the brand is involved in.

“I’ve known Stuart and Andy for a long time. We started with Team Parker Racing back in 2010, so it’s nice to partner with them again. I really like what the team are doing in all the Porsche championships across the UK. SACRED have been long term partners with the Carrera Cup GB so it’s nice that we can help celebrate 20 years of the Carrera Cup as well as 25 years of Team Parker Racing.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how the team get on this season. They’ve got a strong driver line up and all the cars will carry the SACRED branding. We’re providing coffee to the team through all the championships and in addition to branding on the car and the garage boarding we’ll also be producing a special roast to commemorate the team’s silver jubilee.”

