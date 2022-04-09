Saturday was a day to forget for Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team, after both cars crashed in Free Practice Three in Australia, and an incident with Nicolas Latifi in Qualifying One saw almost identical damage occur to the other side of Lance Stroll‘s car.

There was a mighty effort from the British team to repair the cars in time for qualifying; and despite Stroll not setting a time, and Sebastian Vettel not being able to make it into the second qualifying stage – the mechanics were praised highly for their efforts.

“Today is about the team: the boys and girls did an amazing job to get both cars out on track for qualifying. They did so well to get Lance’s car ready and it was great to see the team spirit when both sides of the garage came together to help finish getting my car ready. Just getting out to set a lap was a huge achievement,” four-time world champion, Vettel, reflected.

“Eighteenth may not look great on paper, but today it was the result of a little bit of magic. Things are not easy at the moment, but we know that the car has more potential and we are working very hard as a team to make progress.”

“I have not had much running this weekend so hopefully we can have a clean race tomorrow and learn more about the car,” concluded the German, in his first weekend of the season after missing rounds one and two due to COVID-19.

Lance Stroll thankful for team after “messy day”

Stroll was unable to set a time in the first stage of qualifying and concluded the session at the back of the grid; but will move forward one place as a result of Alex Albon‘s fuel sample disqualification.

“It was a messy day, unfortunately. More than anything, I want to say thank you to the team for their incredible hard work today. It was not easy to get the car ready for qualifying, but they managed it,” the Canadian reflected.

“It was a shame to have such an awkward incident with Nicholas [Latifi] in Q1, though. It happened at a narrow point of the track and I was following the curve of it to the right. As I went to the inside, he accelerated at the last second and made contact.”

“It has been a day to forget, so we will regroup and come back tomorrow and try to take any opportunities that come our way in the race.”

Aston Martin are yet to score points in the 2022 Formula 1 season, and have a tough Sunday ahead of them if they wish to score them at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on Sunday.