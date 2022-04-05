“The new track changes look promising” -Nicholas Latifi

After a bitterly disappointing Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Nicholas Latifi and Alex Albon are both looking forward to the returning Australian Grand Prix, at the Albert Park Circuit.

Latifi endured a terrible weekend in Saudi Arabia, which ultimately ended with him in the wall at the final corner during the race. The Williams Racing driver will be hoping for considerably better luck this weekend, as the Canadian sets his eyes on his first-ever Australian Grand Prix.

Despite travelling to the venue in 2020 for what was going to be his first Formula 1 start, this weekend will be the first-time Latifi has raced around the Albert Park Circuit, after the race in 2020 and 2021, was cancelled due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Latifi is very excited to finally experience racing in Australia and is feeling optimistic about the track’s new layout.

“I’m really excited to get my first taste of racing at Albert Park. I’ve not yet driven there with Formula One, although I did get to explore the venue in 2020 and I thought Melbourne was an incredible place. The circuit itself looks really fun, so to experience the whole event will be great. The new track changes look promising; I really hope it’ll improve the racing so we’re able to put on an exciting Grand Prix for the fans after they’ve waited for so long.”

“The fans know how to have a good time in Australia” – Alex Albon

Unlike his team-mate, Alex Albon has in fact raced around Albert Park before whilst driving for Scuderia Toro Rosso in 2019. The Thai driver also comes into this weekend on the back of a bad Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia, after not finishing the race.

Albon is expecting it to be an incredible Grand Prix for the fans, who won’t have seen Formula 1 cars on track in Australia since 2019.

“Melbourne is a very cool city so I’m really excited to go back after a long time away. The fans know how to have a good time in Australia which means the atmosphere at Albert Park is always great; I’m sure it’ll be even better after a couple of years without us racing there.

“There are a lot of changes to the circuit this year, so I’m excited to see how we get on and how the FW44 handles the track. I know the whole team will be hoping to bounce back after a tricky event in Jeddah, so we’ll be pushing hard to maximise performance and do the best we can.”