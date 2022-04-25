“There are so many positives we can take away” – Alfa Romeo’s Frédéric Vasseur

The Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN took home an impressive twelve points from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, all courtesy of Valtteri Bottas who performed brilliantly in both the Sprint race on Saturday and the main race on Sunday, at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari Circuit.

Bottas performed strongly during the race and recovered well following a slow pit-stop, the Finnish driver was so close to finishing fourth after closing George Russell down in the closing stages but had to settle for fifth at Imola.

Guanyu Zhou had an uneventful race, which after crashing out of the Sprint race, may not have been the worst thing that the rookie could’ve experienced as he gained plenty of valuable data. Zhou finished the race in fifteenth place, having started from the pit-lane.

Alfa Romeo Team Principal, Frédéric Vasseur, was very happy with the team’s overall performance but was especially pleased to see the upgrades they brought to the weekend working well.

“It has been a strong weekend from the team and to bring home 12 points between yesterday and today is a deserved reward. We delivered upgrades that worked well, a brilliant job by the team at home, and the crew were incredible both on Friday and Saturday night, with two rebuild jobs they undertook with strong spirit.

“Our race today was positive: Valtteri had really good pace and was able to fight for P4 until the final lap; Zhou always had a difficult job on his hands after yesterday’s crash, but did well to recover from a pit-lane start to finish 15th with some good overtakes on the way.

“There are so many positives we can take away from this weekend, not just in terms of the result but also in the way we went about our business, and we can definitely aspire to do even better in the next few races.”