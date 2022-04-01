W Series Announce 10 Races for the 2022 Season Calendar

All-female driver championship W Series, had announced an update to its third season’s race calendar, adding an extra 2 events. With the sport now hosting 10 races, 2022 will see the most rounds that W Series has staged in a season.

Season three gets underway next month with a doubleheader in Miami, at the Miami International Autodrome. The 10 races will support the FIA Formula 1 World Championship at eight Grand Prix weekends, visiting three continents throughout 2022.

The series will start the season with a doubleheader and end the season with two races in Mexico City, Mexico, where the 2022 W Series World Champion will be crowned at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez racetrack.

The championship has had a history of success hosting double-headers as 2021’s two races at the Circuit of the Americas, Austin saw over 400,000 supporters witness reigning champion Jamie Chadwick defend her title.

Dave Ryan, W Series’ Racing Director said, “We’ve had two productive pre-season tests, the drivers are ready to hit the ground running, and it’s full steam ahead to Miami.“

“After the success of last year’s final round in Austin, we’re all looking forward to returning to the USA to start the season with a double-header, and it will be very special to be part of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix weekend”.

In addition to racing in Miami, USA, the drivers will compete in Spain, France, Mexico and Japan for the first time. The Japanese Grand Prix weekend will see the female single-seater championship’s first-ever round in Asia.

Credits: W Series Media

Toyota Gazoo Racing New Zealand has recently announced it will provide W Series year with eighteen FT60s at two of its Grand Prix weekends in the 2022 season. The 17 confirmed drivers will each race with Toyota engines in Spain and Japan to help reduce W Series’ carbon footprint. Hankook will continue as the official tyre provider for the upcoming season.

W Series’ third season race calendar is as follows: