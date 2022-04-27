Formula 1OtherW Series

W Series Signs 3-Year Partnership Deal with Sky

Credits: W Series Media

W Series‘ third season will return to our screens on 6-8 May, racing alongside the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend. The Series will support eight F1 weekends with its 2022 10-race calendar. The 10 sessions will now be available to watch on Sky after a three-year partnership deal means all races and qualifying sessions will be covered by the broadcaster, as well as further coverage of pre-race build-ups and paddock insights.

Alongside Sky Sports, Channel 4 will cover live footage from the fourth weekend of the season at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix and will cover highlights from the other nine races. Content will also be available to view on All4.

The three-year media deal will last until W Series’ fifth season in 2024 and is the championship’s largest investment as content will be shared across linear, digital and social Sky channels. The W Series championship helps to promote the success of female talent in motorsport and Sky is helping to do this through its coverage of the Series as well as its joint initiatives that are committed to the representation of women in motorsport.

Credits: W Series Media

Jonathan Licht, Managing Director of Sky Sports said, “In addition to Sky Italia and Sky Deutschland, Sky Sports are delighted to be growing our motorsport portfolio with this recently established elite women’s series,” Jonathan Licht, Managing Director of Sky Sports.

“It feels like Sky Sports is a natural home for W Series, given we have such a dedicated motorsport audience and a dedicated motorsport genre channel.

“We pride ourselves in being a good partner to sport and it’s been a privilege to work alongside Catherine and her team to come up with a broadcast offering that works for everyone. I have followed the progress of W Series closely and it is clearly a very exciting time to be a part of this journey.

“At Sky Sports we are committed to making sport more inclusive and I can now proudly say that with the addition of W Series, every genre channel at Sky Sports now has both men’s and women’s sports coverage.

“We look forward to sharing the excitement of this upcoming season with our viewers“.

