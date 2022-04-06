“We can be pleased with our overall pace so far” – Fernando Alonso

On the back of an unfortunate retirement last time out in Saudi Arabia, Fernando Alonso is hoping for better luck at this weekend’s returning Australian Grand Prix, the eighteenth of the Spaniard’s Formula 1 career.

Alonso showed excellent pace at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit but was forced into retirement after a sudden reliability issue, had it not been for bad luck Alonso may well be sitting in the top six of the Drivers’ Championship. Looking ahead to this weekend though, Alonso has plenty of experience around the Albert Park Circuit as well as some fond memories, both for good and bad reasons.

Alonso won in Australia back in 2006 but did also have the biggest crash of his career at the venue back in 2016, it was truly a frightening one to watch! The Double World Champion is closing in on joining an exclusive club, should Alonso miraculously finish in the top two, he will join Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel as the only drivers to have scored over two-thousand points.

Alonso is a fan of the circuit and is very interested to see whether the vast number of track changes will improve the racing or not, as he looks for another strong weekend.

“I like the track and whilst it’s quite difficult to overtake the changes have been made to encourage this, so we’ll see how it all plays out. We deserve to be much higher in the standings after two races. Our car has been good and the performance has also been good over the weekends. Last weekend was a disappointment as we looked comfortable and set for sixth position until we had our retirement.

“It was frustrating but we can be pleased with our overall pace so far. Sundays is where the points are scored so we just need to make sure we score points then. The whole team is working hard to make sure we keep on top of our development. We had some fair and exciting racing in Saudi and also in Bahrain.”

“As a team we are moving in the right direction” – Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon goes into this weekend on the back of a sixth-place finish in Saudi Arabia, after an exciting display by the Frenchman which included an immense battle with his BWT Alpine F1 Team team-mate.

Ocon goes into the first Australian Grand Prix for two years due to the pandemic, with a very special memory of the circuit. Ocon scored points at the track in 2017, on his full Formula 1 debut.

Oocn is loving how his season has begun and can’t wait to get going Down Under, in what is the third round of an incredibly long season.

“For sure it has been a very positive start for me. The more I drive the new car, the more I understand it and I think as a team we are moving in the right direction. We are showing we are competitive early on and that’s a good sign for everyone.

“It’s a long season and we know this is a marathon not a sprint, and good consistent results will be key to achieve our targets this year.

“Last time we were in Australia we left under very bizarre circumstances and the world has changed in many ways since. I’ve personally always enjoyed racing there and the atmosphere is always great.

“I think that despite the distance, everyone genuinely enjoys going back. Melbourne is such a cool city and I am glad we can finally return and hopefully we can put on a good show for the passionate Aussie fans.”