“We haven’t got the pace yet to challenge Ferrari or Red Bull” – Mercedes’ Toto Wolff

The Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team, enjoyed a successful Australian Grand Prix last weekend, with George Russell claiming his first podium for the team in third and with Lewis Hamilton finishing close-by in fourth.

Mercedes did well to capitalise on Max Verstappen’s second reliability-based retirement of the season, turning what looked like a fourth and fifth placed finish for team into third and fourth at the Albert Park Circuit.

It means the Silver Arrows remain second in the Constructors’ Championship, however Mercedes Team Principal, Toto Wolff, is aware that despite the promising position the team remain behind their rivals. Wolff was also full of praise for his two star drivers.

“We are leaving Melbourne in a better state than when we arrived- more lessons learned, more data to analyse and more points on the board. Clearly we haven’t got the pace yet to challenge Ferrari and Red Bull but we know where we need to seek performance. One factor that leaves me very optimistic for the future is the mindset and strength of the team. Everyone in the UK, in Stuttgart and in the travelling race team is pulling together every ounce of effort we have to tackle the performance gaps with determination and a deep hunger.

“Seeing Lewis and George perform at an exceptionally high level today with a tool that is clearly not on the pace of the leaders is another example of the spirit of this team. We are optimistic yet realistic on the timeline for improvement and the advantage our competitors have, but P3 and P4 helps us leave Australia with a good feeling. Both drivers deserved the podium today, Lewis was unlucky with the timing of the Safety Car but the partnership between the two and how they work with one another epitomises the overall spirit of the team.”

“We know we have a lot to do” – Mercedes’ Andrew Shovlin

George Russell was at one-point second in the Grand Prix, the British driver defended valiantly to keep Sergio Pérez behind for a number of laps. The British driver did eventually succumb to the Mexican’s pressure, however this didn’t stop Russell from claiming his first podium as a Mercedes driver.

Mercedes’ Trackside Engineering Director, Andrew Shovlin, was pleased to see Russell’s hard-work rewarded in Australia, he is aware though of how much work the team need to put in based on their performance.

“Well done to George on his first Mercedes podium, he’s working hard to help us improve the car and whilst we’ve not got the pace right now that he would hope for, the podium is some reward for his efforts. Lewis lost out with the timing of the Safety Car, he’d managed to put Sergio under pressure in that first stint and we exited from the stop ahead of him. But ultimately, we don’t have the underlying car pace to race them, even if our degradation was probably a little better.

“At this stage of the championship, we’re focused on just two things, damage limitation and learning. In both regards this has been a successful weekend but we know we have a lot to do, Charles was in another world today so it’s likely a long road ahead but we’re not short of opportunities to find lap time around the car.”