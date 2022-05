37 comprise NWES grid for 2022

Save for the pandemic-impacted 2021, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series grid continues to grow with each season. For this weekend’s season opener at Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo, thirty-seven cars will comprise the field across the EuroNASCAR PRO and EuroNASCAR 2 levels; the thirty-seven is a series record, trumping the thirty for 2021.

As with any Silly Season, 2022 sees new faces in new places, perhaps most notably in three-time champion Alon Day moving from CAAL Racing to PK Carsport, with whom he won the 2020 title. Some drivers graduate from EuroNASCAR 2 to PRO like Tobias Dauenhauer and reigning champion Martin Doubek.

Others have never raced in the Euro Series before. Such débutants include sports car veteran Lucas Luhr, YouTube personality Alberto Naska, touring car regulars Christoph Lenz and Riccardo Romagnoli, European Abarth Trophy star Cosimo Barberini, and rally driver Yannick Panagiotis who worked as co-driver to NWES CEO Jérôme Galpin at the Dakar Rally in January. Reigning champion Loris Hezemans will not defend his title as he is in America competing in the Cup Series, but his younger brother Liam is racing in EuroNASCAR 2 for the first time as a team-mate to Doubek.

European Truck Racing Championship outfit Buggyra ZM Racing will join NWES and field a pair of newcomers in sisters Aliyyah and Yasmeen Koloc. David Vršecký, a twice champion of the truck series, is scheduled to race part-time for the team, as is Gustas Grinbergas, who helped Cup Series driver Cody Ware win the 2019/20 Asian Le Mans Series. Racingfuel Motorsport is also a new organisation with Luhr.

Eleven cars are in the Club Challenge.

EuroNASCAR

Number Team EuroNASCAR PRO driver EuroNASCAR 2 driver Car 1 Academy Motorsport / Alex Caffi Motorsport Thomas Krasonis Andrea Tronconi * Ford Mustang 2 Academy Motorsport / Alex Caffi Motorsport Federico Monti Kasparas Vingilis* EuroNASCAR FJ 3 RDV Competition Frédéric Gabillon Ulysse Delsaux EuroNASCAR FJ 4 Panasport Panagiotis Yannick Yannick Panagiotis * Ford Mustang 5 Academy Motorsport / Alex Caffi Motorsport Patrick Lemarié Vladimiros Tziortzis EuroNASCAR FJ 7 Hendriks Motorsport Martin Doubek Martin Doubek Ford Mustang 8 Racers Motorsport Dario Caso Paolo Valeri Chevrolet Camaro 14 Speedhouse Marc Goossens Arianna Casoli # Ford Mustang 16 MK1 Racing – RaceArt Technology Cappelli Claudio Remigio Alfredo de Matteo Shadow DNM8 17 MK1 Racing – RaceArt Technology Manfre Bernardo Francesco Garisto* Shadow DNM8 18 Race Art Technology Giorgio Maggi Toyota Camry 23 Team Bleekemolen Henri Tuomaala Leevi Lintukanto Chevrolet Camaro 24 PK Carsport Alon Day Malcharek Christian Chevrolet Camaro 25 Not Only Motorsport Paolo Maria Silvestrini Alina Loibnegger # Chevrolet Camaro 27 Double V Nicolo Rocca Patrick Schober* Ford Mustang 29 Buggyra ZM Racing Aliyyah Koloc Aliyyah Koloc*# Ford Mustang 33 Speedhouse Cosimo Barberini Paul Jouffreau* Ford Mustang 36 Not Only Motorsport Vittorio Ghirelli Chevrolet Camaro 38 Buggyra ZM Racing Gustas Grinbergas Yasmeen Koloc*# Ford Mustang 40 Speedhouse Matthias Hauer Ford Mustang 44 Team Bleekemolen Jonne Rautjarvi Janne Koikkalainen * Chevrolet Camaro 46 Marko Stipp Motorsport Romain Iannetta Miguel Gomes Chevrolet Camaro 47 Racers Motorsport Leonardo Colavita Leonardo Colavita Chevrolet Camaro 48 Marko Stipp Motorsport Yevgen Sokolovskiy Yevgen Sokolovskiy Chevrolet Camaro 50 Hendriks Motorsport Tobias Dauenhauer Liam Hezemans* Ford Mustang 54 CAAL Racing Gianmarco Ercoli Luli del Castello*# Chevrolet Camaro 55 The Club Motorsport Fabrizio Armetta Chevrolet Camaro 56 CAAL Racing Gil Linster Ford Mustang 58 Racingfuel Motorsport Lucas Luhr Christoph Lenz * Chevrolet Camaro 64 Speedhouse Alexander Graff Eric Quintal Ford Mustang 65 The Club Motorsport Riccardo Romagnoli Roberto Benedetti Chevrolet Camaro 69 Team Bleekemolen Sebastiaan Bleekemolen Melvin de Groot Ford Mustang 72 Team Bleekemolen Ian Eric Wadén Michael Bleekemolen Ford Mustang 88 CAAL Racing Massimiliano Lanza Alberto Naska* Chevrolet Camaro 89 Not Only Motorsport Davide Dallara Alberto Panebianco Chevrolet Camaro 90 Not Only Motorsport Nicolò Gabossi Advait Deodhar Chevrolet Camaro 94 Racingfuel Motorsport Bruno Staub Roger Mettler * Chevrolet Camaro Italics – Junior Trophy

Bold – Challenger Trophy

Underline – Legend Trophy

# – Lady Trophy

* – Rookie Trophy

Club Challenge