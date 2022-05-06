Alexander Albon: “My initial feeling is that it’s going to be very technical”

Alexander Albon believes the fans in Miami are in for a great weekend of racing as the FIA Formula 1 World Championship makes its track debut at the Miami International Autodrome for round five of the 2022 season.

The Thai driver has scored Williams Racing’s only point of the season to date thanks to a tenth-place finish in the Australian Grand Prix, while last time out he came close to adding to his tally as he finished the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in eleventh, just a few seconds down on Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team’s Lance Stroll.

Albon is expecting the Miami track to be a very technical one thanks to the different array of corners it presents, but he cannot wait to get out on track for first practice on Friday.

“It’s very exciting to be heading to Miami; it’s a brand-new track and a home race for Dorilton,” said Albon. “I’ve driven the track in the simulator and my initial feeling is that it’s going to be very technical with a lot of different style corners.

“The venue itself looks incredible, and I’m sure fans are in for a great weekend.”

“To see the sport go from strength to strength in the US is great” – Nicholas Latifi

Team-mate Nicholas Latifi is also expecting an ‘interesting challenge’ this weekend in Miami, although the Canadian is pleased to see how much Formula 1 is growing in the United States.

The country will host two Grand Prix this year, with the Miami race complementing the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, while 2023 will see the addition of a third race in Las Vegas.

Latifi has, like Albon, only tasted the Miami track in the simulator, but he is already expecting a few challenges due to the combination of slow and fast sections.

“I’m looking forward to getting out to Miami and experiencing a brand-new event,” said Latifi. “It’s a really exciting weekend for Formula 1 and to see the sport go from strength to strength in the US is great.

“I’ve only experienced the track on the simulator, but it seems like a good combination of slow-speed technical sections and more fast and flowing elements, so it’ll be an interesting challenge.”